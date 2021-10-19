ODOT looking to fill seasonal positions ahead of winter, applications down 50% in some parts of Ohio

OHIO (WTRF) – Tuesday was a beautiful fall day across the Ohio Valley, but don’t forget that the cold and snow will be here soon, and ODOT needs your help.

Right now ODOT is looking to fill seasonal plow driver positions. Each year they hire around 500 people for seasonal jobs, to help the 3300 total employees run 12 hour shifts to keep the roads clear. The job is part-time, and usually features about one thousand hours of total work time, and drivers will be called in as-needed.

Unfortunately ODOT is struggling to find applicants.

“In some parts of the state we are really struggling to find some of these winter, seasonal positions. We’re doing pretty good in southeast Ohio and eastern Ohio, but in some parts of the state our applications are down about 50% compared to where they were in years past. So if you’re driving around during the wintertime, if we can’t get these positions filled, unfortunately it’s going to take us a little longer to get the roads cleared.” Matt Bruning, Press Secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation

To apply you’ll need a CDL, and you can head to transportation.ohio.gov/slash for a full look at the job requirements.