Official Gov. Kasich portrait unveiled at Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The official statehouse portrait of former Gov. John R. Kasich was unveiled Monday.
The event is being held by the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.
Kasich was Ohio’s 69th governor, serving from 2011 to 2019.
