WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

This 4th of July the city of Weirton is Celebrating a double feature.

It is also the city’s 75th Anniversary.

The festivities start off with a parade Saturday and will carry into a ceremony with guest speaker Senator Ryan Weld.

There will also be a lot to do with the whole family, from riding zip lines, waterslides to enjoying some carnival games, face painting, and a petting zoo. You can even enjoy some food and craft vendors and a variety of contests. The fun-filled day will wrap up with fireworks.

Weirton City Council is throwing the event hopes everyone makes it out.