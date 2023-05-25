(WTRF) – The Wellsburg Bridge Project is nearing its completion, and now local residents from both the Ohio and West Virginia are meeting to come up with some great ways to mark the grand opening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Thursday night, representatives from both sides of the river met to plan for the big day, including the Wells Township Trustees, the Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Division of Highways and others.

Many ideas are floating around, including bringing in state officials on horseback, and having a 101-year old resident of Wells Township be one of the first to cross it.

“We have another woman who was very instrumental in promoting, getting the bridge to where it’s at on our side and so these are people that we’re going to try and invite to be the first ones to go across the bridge.” BEN BATENBURG, Chairman of the Wells Township Trustees

“We’ve already had some initial meetings over the phone and so this is kind of just a day for everybody to be able to meet and really get some good ideas and planning together.” DAN OTTO, President, Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce.

We still don’t have an official opening date for the bridge just yet. We’ve been told it will be open before the end of the year, and possibly sometime this summer.