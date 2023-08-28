OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The finishing touches are being put on a classic Ohio Valley Labor Day tradition: the Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta.

On Monday night a final planning meeting was held and everything is set to get underway Saturday morning after opening ceremonies. Races will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Port.

People are coming in from all over the country to take part in this year’s Regatta.

There will be many winners this weekend, but the biggest winner with be EasterSeals which benefits every year from the money raised. The Raceboat Regatta has donated over $100,000 to help the children who receive services through Easterseals.

Be a part of this great event, and head to Heritage Port this weekend to see the races.