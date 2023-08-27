STRATTON, Ohio (WTRF) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a fire broke out at the Sammis Power Plant in Stratton on Saturday evening, August 26.

Multiple fire crews from both sides of the river responded to the fire.

Officials confirmed that there was no danger presented to the residents of the community, and Toronto Fire Department officials confirmed there were no injuries sustained during the fire.

Officials believe the cause of the fire was due to a blown breaker.

