**UPDATE** James Lee is back in custody. Early in the morning of May 24, the Henderson Police Department observed a stolen vehicle believed to be occupied by the two escaped inmates, according to their Facebook post. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and it attempted to flee. Officers pursued the vehicle until it wrecked on Camaro Drive where the two occupants fled on foot. Lee was arrested, the other suspect, Bradley Gillespie, has not yet been apprehended.

LIMA, Ohio- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction are investigating after two inmates, Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47 escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI), according to a Facebook post from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 23, during a prisoner count at 11:00 a.m., ODR officials determined Lee was missing. Angela Stuff, AOCI warden, approved an emergency count of all prisoners in the facility and escape posts were manned. During the emergency count, it was discovered Gillespie was also missing. The ODRC notified law enforcement and officers from multiple jurisdictions, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Patrol responded to the facility.

During the course of the investigations, prison officials determined Gillespie and Lee were last observed on surveillance video inside the facility at 8:41 a.m. on May 22.

Bradley Gillespie

The Patrol continues to work with our local, state , and federal law enforcement partners to investigate potential leads. the United States Marshal Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are offering up to a $21,000 dollar reward for information that leads to the capture of Gillespie and Lee. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Findlay Patrol Post at 419-423-1414 of the United States Marshal Service at 1-866-4WANTED. If either escapee is located by the public, do not approach them and contact 9-1-1 immediately.

ODRC is laso conducting an internals investigation. Sheriff Matthew Treglia will provide an update to the community at 6 a.m. on May 24 at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. Relevant updates will be provided will be on Twitter @OSHP_NWOhio.