Officials provide updates after missing 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township found safe in Illinois

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Officials provided updates Saturday afternoon after a missing 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township was found safe on Friday and reunited with her family.

An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for Ana Grace Burke Friday afternoon after she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The alert was canceled Friday when she was found safe in Bloomington, Illinois.

During Saturday’s press conference, Jackson Township Police Major Jim Monigold said that on Thursday, when the department made the initial notification of a missing child, the grounds for an Amber Alert were not met.

“The person was not entered in an Amber Alert but they were entered as a missing, endangered child which gives many of the same coverages except for the phone push out that would’ve notified everybody,” Monigold said.

Jackson Township police say she was recovered by officers after they were called about a suspicious vehicle parked along the road.

Jonathan Lee Stinnett, who is an “associate” of the child’s family, has been charged with kidnapping and abducting Burke.

Police say it’s unclear what Stinnett’s intentions were and where he was planning to take the child.

Burke’s condition is not made known except that she has been released from the hospital and is now back with her family.

Stinnett was booked into Mclean County Jail in Illinois, but will be brought back to Ohio to face charges for his alleged involvement in this incident.