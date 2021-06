MARSHALL CO, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County officials are issuing a warning to motorists asking them to stay out of the Cameron area this evening due to bad road conditions.

Marshall County 911 tells us that there are several mudslides, downed power lines and high water in some areas that are making the roads dangerous for drivers. Route 250 going into Cameron has been closed.

