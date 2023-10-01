WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Mark your calendars! An Ohio Valley favorite that has been around for decades is back again with tons of fun things to do.

The 46th Annual Oglebay Fest fall celebration will happen next weekend, October 6-8.

It will be presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

The event will feature regional foods, various homemade crafts, competitions for all ages, a parade, and a fireworks display.

Oglebayfest began in 1978 in celebration of the park’s 50th anniversary.

The CEO and President of the Oglebay Foundation said the festival is meant to be a thank you to the community and to bring everyone together.

”We’re celebrating the generosity of this community and creating this incredible community asset. And so, Oglesby Fest is our opportunity to give back to create all of the fun things that the Phil Maxwell artist Market, the Ohio County Country Fair, the Rathskeller, all of those events that are all tied together.” Eriks Janelsins – President and CEO, Oglebay Foundation

Also, while you are at Oglebayfest check out the Ohio County Country Fair.