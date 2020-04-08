Oglebay first to offer-up free rooms for Ohio Valley frontline warriors

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — Oglebay Resort has opened its beds to Ohio Valley healthcare workers who can now stay at the renown Wilson Lodge, free of charge.

​ This free stay is a first-of-its-kind offer in the valley and is in an effort to help give some peace of mind.​ ​

Frontline warriors can now take off their armor and rest assured knowing they are not brining the virus home to their family members. ​ ​

The situation, more than anything else, is we know you are working hard on the front lines. You may not want to go home, or​ expose your family to anything. You can come here. We know you’ll come here in street clothes and things of that nature.​ We have a nice place to stay and we’re glad to have you. Herb Faulkenberry, VP of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay

Oglebay is known in the Valley as the place to go to unwind. Golf courses, trails, and rooms are still open to the general public and now these masked heroes can get a breathe of fresh air.

People come here just to get away and just to relax, especially on the weekend.​ Our park is full of people walking the trails, hiking the trails, walking their dogs. It’s great to see them out enjoying the ​ sunshine. Herb Faulkenberry, VP of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay

Oglebay is first in the Valley to offer this free stay to medical profesionals, and are taking extra steps to make sure the virus doesn’t spread to other rooms.​ ​

Once the person has checked out, we leave the room for 14 days, so that it goes into its own quarantine. ​ And then we go in a special suite and deep clean on the 15th or 16th day.​ ​ Herb Faulkenberry, VP of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay

It’s been one day since the announcment and the free service is already being used.

At this point only two but that’s two more than we had yesterday.​ I think they’re just looking for the opportunity to get a nice night’s rest and not worry about their families or anything else. ​ Herb Faulkenberry, VP of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay

If you are a frontline warrior in this pandemic and would like to come unwind, give the Oglebay Reservation Number a call. ​ Let them know what hospital you work for, and they’ll hand you the keys to a room. ​Oglebay officials say you can stay for however long you want.​