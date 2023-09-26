WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bordas & Bordas presented a $10,000 check Tuesday to the Oglebay Foundation representing the proceeds from the 2023 Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic.

The money will go towards supporting the foundation’s Access to the Parks Scholarships. That’s a program that provides low-income Ohio County Children and an accompanying adult with free year-round admission to all the activities at Oglebay and Wheeling Park.

Thanks to Bordas & Bordas all children, regardless of their circumstances, can enjoy various activities at Oglebay and Wheeling Park such as miniature golf, kayaking, ice skating, visits to the Good Zoo, and much more.

The two organizations shared what it means to be able to give back and provide for their community.

”We’re talking about the benefit to the community. So not only did we have this great golf tournament back in June, now the local children of Wheeling will benefit from that tournament for the entire 365 days.” Eriks Janelsins – President and CEO, Oglebay Foundation

”Giving back to the community is something that businesses and individuals in the Ohio Valley are famous for.” Scott Blass – Bordas & Bordas Attorney

The Foundation’s Access to the Parks program supports more than 20,000 visits to Oglebay and Wheeling Park by Ohio County children each year.

Janelsins said partnerships between the Oglebay Foundation and corporate supporters like Bordas & Bordas allow the institution to carry out one of its main missions.