OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Christmas season is officially here. Oglebay kicked off their Festival of Lights earlier this evening as Santa Claus himself flipped the switch to begin one of the Ohio Valley’s most iconic traditions.

Schenk Lake was illuminated as fireworks erupted in the sky and the Christmas lights were turned on. There are new things to enjoy at Oglebay this year, along with our familiar favorites.

A brand new Arctic Express Expedition train ride will take you around Oglebay Park this year, and then you can check out the Rockin’ Holiday Light Show at the Zoo.

There is something for everyone, and that’s just one of the reasons why people come back year after year, from just about everywhere.

“You know, we’ve heard stories that there’s people that come down from Canada, and I’m talking about the west coast of Canada, and they come to Oglebay every year. And to know that we’ve made an impact on them to want to come back to Wheeling, West Virginia every year, it’s spectacular.” BOB PECKENPAUGH, Wheeling Park Commission President & CEO

“Well this is a great event for the community, it really kicks off the holiday season. My family and I have a lot of memories here, just over the years our kids and others being here together, and it’s really just a great festival, and it starts the holidays.” TODD CLOSSIN, President & CEO, WesBanco

The Festival of Lights will run until January 8th. For more details, check out Oglebay’s website.