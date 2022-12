OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is great news for all of the skiers and snowboarders in the area.

Snow is on its way to the Nutting Winter Sports Complex at Oglebay.



Just a quick drive by the slopes and you can tell the snow machines are in high gear.

The hillside is quickly transitioning into a winter wonderland and will be a delight for the winter soprts enthusiast.