WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several people from the community came out today to celebrate one of the most popular and historic spots here in Wheeling.

The Museums of Oglebay Institute recently achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums for the 50th year in a row.

This achievement is the highest national recognition for museums across the country.

To celebrate the accomplishment, the institute held an open house today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., where visitors could explore the Mansion Museum and the Glass Museum free of charge.

Those in charge of the museums say the day is one to celebrate the great accomplishments that both the park and the institute have achieved.

“It’s a little bit of a dual celebration this year, specifically because we are celebrating reaccreditation. But it is also just something that we do every once in while at the end of the Festival of Lights and Holidays at the mansion season to just invite everyone in, in the community and kind of celebrate another successful year, another successful holiday season, and just to really get folks in the doors and say hello.” Kara Yenkevich – Curator of Collections, Oglebay Mansion Museum

No reservations were required to attend the open house and cookies and punch were also served to guests at both museums.