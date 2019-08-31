Oglebay Park, Wheeling Symphony participating in Labor Day weekend celebrations

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several establishments in Wheeling will partake in Labor Day weekend celebrations.

Oglebay Park will host a three-day celebration that will include fireworks, inflatable rides and more.

The celebration kicks off Saturday and wraps up Monday.

A ‘Music Under the Stars’ concert featuring the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra will take place 7 p.m. Sunday at Oglebay Park’s Anne Kuchinka Amphitheatre.

Other local acts to perform at the concert include Hit Play and Nate Strasser.

Please visit Oglebay Park website for additional information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter