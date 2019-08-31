Oglebay Park, Wheeling Symphony participating in Labor Day weekend celebrations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several establishments in Wheeling will partake in Labor Day weekend celebrations.

Oglebay Park will host a three-day celebration that will include fireworks, inflatable rides and more.

The celebration kicks off Saturday and wraps up Monday.

A ‘Music Under the Stars’ concert featuring the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra will take place 7 p.m. Sunday at Oglebay Park’s Anne Kuchinka Amphitheatre.

Other local acts to perform at the concert include Hit Play and Nate Strasser.

Please visit Oglebay Park website for additional information.