Oglebay will have fireworks and more Memorial Day Weekend

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- After countless cancellations across the Ohio Valley stemming from COVID-19, one local staple is not shying away from hosting a huge Memorial Day celebration. Beloved summer festivities months from now have already been taken off the bill, but Oglebay is set for a firework display this weekend.

Everyone is probably thinking how can you possibly socially distance in a situation like this? Oglebay says it due to their sheer size, over 700 acres of it…

So how do you implement the necessary standard of social distancing during a firework show? Well, they are encouraging social distancing by making sure people stay apart in the spacious park or view from the safety of their cars.

Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations at Oglebay, told 7News “there’s a lot of areas you can go watch the fireworks other than just sitting around the lake I mean you can see them from the Crispin Golf Course, you can see them from up the Par 3 parking lot, the lodge parking lot, the lodge road, so you can stay in your cars, you can go ahead and get out of your cars but in groups of less than 24, stay with your families people that you’re already residing with and then maintain that 6 foot distance from others, we’re not doing our typical music because having live music in one area that would be difficult for us to manage people we feel the fireworks won’t be as difficult to manage.”

But that’s not all- there are many more items to choose from on the Memorial Day Weekend celebration list. Pony rides, a fishing tournament, golf and tennis, checking out their dining spots, and more… so what about that?

Haley said “we’re following the guidelines from the Governor’s Office as well as the CDC and the Wheeling Health Department so yes we’re limiting the quantities of people by the 50% rule for the dining indoors we have the 6 foot marks for the ‘wait here’ that’ll be in place, all of our staff in all inside buildings wear masks and gloves when they’re serving and they always wear masking we’re installing the plexiglass shields we take safety very, very serious and the safety of our employees and the safety of our guests are absolutely the top of our minds.”

Again, the fireworks are on this Saturday night at 9:15 PM over Schenk Lake. For more information on what’s going on this weekend visit www.oglebay.com.