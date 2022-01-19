Oglebay’s Chance rail trail fetches over $146,000 at auction

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay’s iconic Chance rail trail will be replaced this fall with a brand new trackless train, but the old train just fetched a huge sum at auction.

The final auction price for the Chance rail was a whopping $146,531.25 with buyers premium.

Around 6:00pm Wednesday evening, the high bid was $61,000, with just 90 minutes left to go. A bidding war emerged in the final minutes, auto-extending the auction’s end time for over an hour. It appears two bidders just had to have this piece of Oglebay history.

Oglebay will be replacing the Chance rail trail with a new trackless train for the Good Zoo that is set to debut this spring. Oglebay says the newer trackless train will provide greater accessibility for all guests to enjoy the zoo and includes a narration system and provides larger seating to accommodate families.

The park also says the trackless train will also provide the flexibility to operate in different locations, as well as, provide a variety of opportunities to guests during special events.