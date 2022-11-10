OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Oglebay Festival of Trees draws in hundreds of people each year to what has become an Ohio Valley holiday tradition.

While the event kicks off Friday and runs though December 4th, many area businesses work all year long to get ready for the big holiday event.

Today decorators, sponsors and media partners were given a sneak peak of this years festival at special preview luncheon. The preview took place at the Stifel Fine Arts Center.

“We officially open tomorrow but all are critical to the success of this event. So we like to celebrate with them a little early to let them see the outcome of their hard work. Some of our decorators start as early as June. Some of them shop all year round and then they come in the 1st week of November and spend hours upon hours in the building just decorating trees.” Micah Underwood, Director of Development, Oglebay Institute

There are as many as twenty trees featured in this years event, ranging from about four feet to a over seven feet tall.

Belmont Savings Bank and Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration are the main sponsors, while 7NEWS is a proud media sponsor.