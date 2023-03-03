Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the missing two-year-old was found in Evanston, a neighborhood of Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A missing toddler taken from a town north of Cincinnati has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued statewide on Thursday.

Lucy Renee Bullock. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)

Two-year-old Brandon Rozier Jr. was found in Evanston, Ohio, on Friday after he went missing Thursday morning when his mother dropped him off at a babysitter’s at 1951 Sterling Ave., the North College Hill Police Department said.

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera caught video of 22-year-old Lucy Renee Bullock, a friend of the babysitter, taking both Rozier Jr. and the babysitter’s car without permission at 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to North College Hill police. Bullock remains at large.

Police are asking community members to call 911 if the suspect is seen.