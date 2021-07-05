Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson says Nancy Pelosi and Congress should investigate all political violence, not just the Capitol riot

(WTRF) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the members she selected to investigate the January 6 incident at the US Capitol building.

The team consists of seven Democrats, and Representative Liz Cheney, the lone Republican.

***Former W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans now facing a felony charge related to Jan. 6 Capitol incident***

We spoke to Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson about the announcement. He says that Pelosi’s investigation will be an exercise in partisan politics.

Investigations into January 6 are already underway.

“Anybody that attacks a Federal courthouse, or our Nation’s Capitol, should equally be held accountable. They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are a nation governed by the rule of law and we already have laws in place that would address these issues.” US Rep. Bill Johnson (R) Ohio

Johnson says if Pelosi was serious about investigating political violence, she would also be investigating other incidents.

The congressman cited an incident where former President Trump was rushed to a bunkers as rioters attempted to get across barriers outside the White House.