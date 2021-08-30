Ohio County Airport celebrates 75th anniversary

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Did you know Ohio County has an airport and it’s celebrating 75 years of operation?

Ohio County Commissioners are now trying to get the community acquainted.

The celebration of the airport’s anniversary also falls on a more tragic date; 20 years since 9/11. Because of this, the commission is hosting a huge event on September eleventh; one of both reverence for the day and celebration for all first responders now.

The honor guard will kick it off with a ceremony packed with local veterans groups, and then all are welcome to celebrate the birthday of the airport.