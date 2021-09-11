Ohio County Airport commemorates 9/11 and celebrates their 75th anniversary

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Ohio County Airport held a community event where they had a 9/11 memorial ceremony honoring our heroes.

To thank our nation’s heroes and remember those lost, the community gathered at the airport Saturday for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The tragedy took place 20 years ago. The attack on our nation took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people and first responders.

At the memorial ceremony, they recognized those whose lives were lost and took a moment of silence. Veteran and first responders filled the seats and paid their respects.

Several speeches were made and followed by a prayer for the families affected by the horrific day.

James Kinney, Navy and Airforce veteran and American Airlines working for nearly 40 years says he will never forget that day.

I was at the flight academy at American Airlines when we were watching tv in our office. We watched the airplanes fly into the world trade centers. James Kinney, Veteran

Many families gathered to share the history of the day.

Vernon Anderson, past state commander of the veterans of foreign wars of West Virginia, wants to ensure the memory is never forgotten.

The main reason we are here today is to commemorate what happened 9 11 to all our first responders, our fire fighters, police, and such. Vernon Anderson, past state commander of the veterans of foreign wars of West Virginia

Although this is a day of remembrance, people took the time to recall the past but celebrate the future.

The Wheeling Ohio County airport is also celebrating their 75th anniversary of flying. They thank those who fought for their freedom so that they are able to fly.

There is all kind of things to do up here. Activates for them, food venders, you can take tours of the airport complex, there are just many activities to do. Vernon Anderson, past state commander of the veterans of foreign wars of West Virginia

Fireworks are at 8:45 p.m. and the event ends at 10:30 p.m.