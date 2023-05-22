OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Board of Education opening their meeting tonight by honoring board member Grace Norton. Grace passed away on Saturday after having spent four decades working in education.

The Board now has the unenviable task of filling her position within 45 days.

Any applicant will have to live in District 1, which includes the Warwood, GC&P, Valley Grove and Triadelphia area. The Board is still working out the details, but Superintendent Kim Miller indicated a tentative plan for a June 9th application deadline to name a new member in July.

No actions were taken at tonight’s meeting because this topic was not on the official agenda.

Stay with 7NEWS as we learn more details.