OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It appears that the ongoing lawsuits between Ohio County deputies and the Ohio County Commission over pay issues will finally come to an end.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Commission voted in favor of the mediation terms that were announced last week.

The lawsuits stemmed from an agreement over deputies providing security at the Highlands. Teresa Toriseva, attorney for the Ohio County deputies and civilian employees, says the settlement includes a pay raise, retroactive to January 1st of 2023. It also provides for better time accounting, more law enforcement at The Highlands, and clarifies ongoing issues with overtime, time off and other issues.

All that is left is for all of the plaintiffs to agree to the terms of the settlement.

