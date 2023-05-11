OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County Commission President, Don Nickerson, has filed pre-candidacy papers on May 11, and announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024, according to a press release. He was elected to his first term in 2018.

Nickerson said, “We have come a long way in the last few years in addressing the way Ohio County government conducts its business. I will continue to work hard given the support on election day.”

Nickerson cites his dedication to economic development in the county, as well as fixing problems within county administration. The first brings more money into our local economy without raising taxes and the latter saves money by facilitating efficient and effective government services.

“It’s not an easy job, nor is it for the weak-hearted. I enjoy the challenges and I’ve never backed down to the opposition,” Nickerson said. “I’m looking forward to continued public service.”

Nickerson believes that since he has been elected to the County Commission, great strides have been made in managing the budget and becoming more transparent and responsive to the citizens of Ohio County. Nickerson practices honest, common-sense governing by “listening to your neighbor and respecting the wisdom you hear from the candid conversations in the grocery store.”

“The ‘number one’ issue is the economy and how much money people have, or don’t have, in their wallets and purses. We are already paying enough with runaway inflation and high costs for just about everything,” he said. “It’s not my mission to make our lives worse by increasing real and personal property tax rates. I’ll leave that to the opposition.”

Nickerson believes less government is better government, and approaches issues with a fiscally conservative outlook. Although the primary is months away, the County Commissioner thought it prudent and responsible to announce his candidacy so the people will know of his ongoing commitment to bettering Ohio County.

Nickerson says that he was the only candidate in the last election to publicly offer his personal phone number for comments and questions. The same holds true today and Nickerson welcomes input on county matters at (304) 280-3062.