Ohio County company making it possible to reuse N95 masks

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A business in Ohio County is joining the nationwide fight against the Coronavirus.

Wheeling based Roxby Development is now one of only a handful of companies across the country authorized for a decontamination process that enables the reuse of N95 masks.

Roxby Development also specializes in a number of unique projects throughout the community.

When a a construction project was put on hold due to the the pandemic, they began looking for ways to help.

We realized, because my mother and grandmother are both nurses, that there is a huge PPE shortage, with N95 in particular. Jeffrey Morris, President, Roxby Development

While researching the topic, they discovered an FDA study on how to decontaminate N95 masks for reuse.

We researched a way to reuse and purchased the equipment, started the system, got FDA approval and here we are. Jeffrey Morris, President, Roxby Development

Roxby was issued an Emergency Use Authorization for a decontamination system. It basically fast tracks development for services that would otherwise take longer.

The system is known as the Zoe-Ann Decontamination System that enables the reuse of N95 masks that would otherwise have to be disposed after a single use.