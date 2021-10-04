Ohio County courts move to electronic filing

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Starting Monday, all court cases in Ohio County will be filed electronically. The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia is sponsoring the program, which will bring electronic filling to all circuit and family courts in the state.



The goal is to make the judicial system more efficient and provide better communications between counties

Ohio County is now the 32nd county in the Mountain Sate to use the e-filing system.



Ohio County Circuit Clerk Brenda Miller says the new system will only effect attorneys and staff. Anyone wishing to file any type of paperwork for family court or other matters can still go directly to the clerks office.

“With this new electronic filing system, the individual person comes in and files paperwork on their own, it will not effect you. We re still in the office everyday. Please come in and see us and let us assist you with any filings you may have.” Brenda Miller, Ohio County Circuit Clerk

Miller also says the new filing and case management system will allow the Clerks Office to take credit and debit cards for anything that is filed electronically.