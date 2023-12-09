WHEELING, W.Va. — – Local First Responders from around Ohio County will answer the call once again as they come out on Saturday, December 09, for the 2023 Red Kettle Battle of the Badges to benefit The Salvation Army of Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties.

The current 2023 Red Kettle Battle of the Badges lineup includes:

Ohio County Sheriff’s Department: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Cabela’s & 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Highland’s Walmart (Main)

Ohio County EMS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Highland’s Walmart (Grocery)

Wheeling Fire Department: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Riesbeck’s (Wheeling)

The Wheeling Police Department will also be participating, but a scheduling conflict forced it to schedule their ringing for a different day.

Anyone interested in volunteering to ring bells this Christmas season can go to registertoring.com or call (304) 233-4400 to sign up.

The Salvation Army of Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties has set a goal of $100,000 for this Christmas season.

These funds help us meet our neighbors’ needs not only during the holiday season but throughout the year.

