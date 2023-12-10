WHEELING, W.Va. — One Ohio County Girl Scout has received the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve: The Gold Award.

Megan Huff, an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, developed a project to raise awareness about why people can suffer hair loss.

Through her project, The Reasons for Hair Loss and How Hair Donations Benefit People with Hair Loss, Huff created pamphlets about the different types of hair loss and how to donate hair to several organizations that help create wigs for people with hair loss.

Huff helped spread the word about the medical reasons for hair loss and distributed over 100 pamphlets to hair salons in her community.

Harris has become a community leader by earning the Girl Scout Gold Award. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.

“Megan saw a need in her community and took action,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place.”

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and Megan exemplifies leadership in all its forms.”