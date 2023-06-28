WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — I saw several people walking in Wheeling with their masks back on today.

It’s a personal choice–no drama or regulations.

But the atmosphere outside is dense and gloomy–and it’s not clouds or fog.

It’s smoke.

The Ohio County Health Department is getting calls from camps and day cares.

“And they want to know, what should we do. And the response is, at this time, for the next couple of days to several days, we may want to limit the outdoor activities.” Howard Gamble | Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Howard Gamble says this blanket of wildfire smoke is so vast, we can’t get away from it.

“The only thing we can do is go indoors and get away. If you are going to go outdoors, by all means, wear a mask.” Howard Gamble | Ohio County Health Department Administrator

In your car, you can choose to shut out the outdoor air.

“They do advise us, use the recirculation button on your air conditioner especially in cars. And that’s great, if it’s a long trip.” Howard Gamble | Ohio County Health Department Administrator

But he says for quick local trips, the smoky air is getting in and out of the car with us.

He says it’s a problem for people of all ages and levels of health, but especially for anyone with chronic conditions.

“It won’t take much for an individual who has an issue with a lung such as asthma, COPD etc. for the particulates to cause an irritation.” Howard Gamble | Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Health officials are saying to avoid using candles, incense, wood stoves, gas or propane devices and aerosol sprays.