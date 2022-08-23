Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is issuing a warning tonight to residents avoid all contact with wild animals, specifically bats and raccoons, after a bat tested positive for rabies.

This will mark the second confirmed laboratory test for animal rabies that Ohio County has logged thus far in 2022.

The Health Department wants residents to be on alert for animals that are acting strangely or aggressively, and to make sure your pets’ vaccinations are up to date.

Rabies is a virus capable of infecting warm-blooded animals, which primarily affects the brain. The disease is commonly seen among bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. It is usually spread through saliva via bites or scratches. If left untreated, it can be fatal.

The Health Department urges locals to avoid feeding wild animals in residential areas.

For more details, you can contact the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682.