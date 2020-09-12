Ohio County now listed as Orange on WV county alert system map

(WTRF) Ohio County in now listed as “orange” on the COVID-19 advisory map put forward by the West Virginia DHHR.

This means no in-person classes for students in orange-coded counties.

During his COVID-19 briefing on Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that counties that are currently in “orange” advisory on the West Virginia county alert system map will now have in school classes moved to online.

Schools will not be able to go back to in person classes until their county moves into the “Yellow” or “Green” advisory.

