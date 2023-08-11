WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the largest events for the American Cancer Society made its return for another year, bringing those dealing with cancer together for a good cause.

Cancer survivors, caregivers, friends and family walked alongside each other for the 2023 Ohio County Relay For Life at Bethlehem Community Park while raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

7News reporter Baylee Martin live at Ohio County Relay for Life

All of the proceeds from the basket raffles, luminaria bags, and team registrations go back to the American Cancer Society to fulfill their mission of saving and celebrating lives, while leading the fight against cancer.

If you weren’t able to make it out, there are still ways to be involved.

”We have a program called Road to Recovery, and it’s where a trained volunteer driver transports cancer patients to and from their treatments, absolutely free of charge. We’re trying to bring that back and recruit drivers again.” Carmen Hathaway – Senior Community Development Manager, American Cancer Society

”I think it just shows them that somebody is there for them, you know, no matter what. Besides the people that are there every day, you know, they have support in their whole community, and I think that makes a big difference.” Sarah Martin – Ohio Valley Event Lead, Relay For Life

17 teams signed up for this year’s walk.

Carmen says becoming a driver for Road to Recovery is perfect for those who are retired or have extra time to transport patients and anyone interested can call the National Cancer Information Center at 1-800-227-2345.