BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) — A very special event that serves a great cause each year is returning to the Ohio Valley this week.

On Friday, August 11, the Ohio County Relay for Life Event will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at a brand-new location.

In previous years the event has been held at Wheeling Park, but this year it will be held at Bethlehem Community Park.

The event will include a small car show, two food trucks, music, and several raffles and prizes to win.

The event will also include the traditional luminary event as well as the walk to honor those who have battled cancer.

The leaders of the event shared their excitement for this year’s event.

”We’re just really excited. We’re excited about the new location this year. The theme kind of is Cancer Never Sleeps. So, that’s why our event used to be an all night event, because we would walk all-night for people that have gone through cancer. Well, now a lot of the events have gone down to five and 6 hours, but we still have a track, and we still want at least one person from every team walking.” Sarah Martin – Ohio County Relay for Life Event Leader

The leaders of the event are hoping that the new location at Bethlehem Community Park will bring several teams and community members together.