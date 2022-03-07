OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – She is one of two students in the state to focus her school project on the most prominent pooch in all of West Virginia.

Leah Bunce is a 5th grader at Steenrod Elementary.

For her social studies project this year, she choose to research how influential Baby Dog has been during the pandemic.

I started out by thinking, what would be a unique topic that someone has never done before and that is current. I wanted people to know the importance that she has impacted in our history, and I do like dogs. Leah Bunce, 5th Grade, Steenrod Elementary School

She worked five long weeks putting her project together and preparing to present it to the panel of judges.

She says her favorite part was researching how much Baby Dog was googled and why.

Over here is when he started bringing baby dog to his COVID-19 press briefings to boost morale and spread happiness to one another. Right here, do it for Baby Dog, people didn’t want to get the vaccine, so he wanted to encourage people to get it by saying if you won’t do it for me, if you won’t do it for your family, you’ve got to get vaccinated for Baby Dog. She wants you vaccinated so badly. Leah Bunce, 5th Grade, Steenrod Elementary School

Leah’s project won her 1st place in her school competition, and she even placed among the top at Ohio County’s social studies fair.

Her principal, Michelle Dietrich, says it was well deserved.

Leah just happened to choose and really cool current topic, that fits in with state and local studies. There are nine categories, and the students have to choose a project with fits into one of the nine. She was excited about it, and I think just gathered some data that others of us didn’t know about and really went beyond outside the box and contacted the governor’s offices and just wanted to get more information. She did a great job. Michelle Dietrich, Principle, Steenrod Elementary School

Leah says she wanted her project to stand out and we all can admit that adorable puppy face is hard to resist. Congratulations Leah, Baby Dog would be proud.