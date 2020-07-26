Ohio County Schools asks for parent feedback before taking plan to board

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Schools administrators held a virtual meeting Sunday on Facebook live that was open to parents for discussion.

The administration asked for parent feedback on a plan prepared for the upcoming school year. The plan would offer students the option to return to a four day school week in the fall. The other option discussed was the option for virtual learning for parents who do not wish to send their student back in the fall.

Ohio County Schools will also continue to feed its students three meals a day. The administration will share the plan’s documents after they are presented at the Board Meeting Monday.