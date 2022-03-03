OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Park High School brought in seventeen different employees for their annual job fair.

Their goal is to help WPHS students get their foot in the door and learn about all the job opportunities that are available.

Some students attend the fair seeking part-time employment and others use this time to network to find a full-time career.

Wheeling Park Senior Kiah Johnson says she has taken advantage of the Wheeling Police Department’s youth program and it has helped her get one step closer to becoming a police officer.

My favorite part is the ride along. It’ll help you shadow them and see it from their point of view basically, and it really helps you if you want to become a police officer to see what they actually do before you take that leap to become one. Kiah Johnson, Senior

It helps our students to learn some basic job skills so that they’re ready when they graduate. They’re transferable skills of showing up, being on time, working in teams, leadership things that they do in their jobs. Anything can transfer to a higher-level job. Erin Bowers, Residential Ed Liaison, Ohio County Schools

Bower says by providing this resource it helps guide our youth as well as fill jobs in the community.