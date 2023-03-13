OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Great things are happening at Ohio County Schools as they honored several groups of students at the board of education meeting.

The parade of champions included West Virginia State Wrestling Title Holders Bradyn Lucas and Quinton Velas, as well as this year’s county winners for the West Virginia Young Writers Contest.

Just a few of the 2023 Young Writers Contest county winners!✏️🏆

Just a few of the 2023 Young Writers Contest county winners!✏️🏆

Congratulations to all the winners in Ohio County Schools!⭐️

For the young writers contest, the top three students in each grade category were selected out of hundreds of applicants and the first-place writings will be submitted to the state.

Also mentioned was the speech and debate team’s 43rd consecutive state champion win, and te robotics team’s qualification for worlds after their state championship win.

Ohio County Schools’ three high school teams and six middle school teams will make up 9 of the 14 Mountain State spots at the world’s competition.