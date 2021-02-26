Ohio County Schools plan to return to 5 day in-person learning model

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF)- With good covid numbers across the board, Ohio County Schools is ready to take the next step to normalcy.

Starting Monday, March 15th, students will be going back to in-person learning five days a week.

Superintendent Kimberly Miller says that means students will finish the final 11 weeks of the school year under the five-day model. Those at Ohio County Schools are looking forward to having the students return to the classroom for in-person learning.

“Now that the cases are going down, people are getting vaccinated, the sun’s coming out, it was time to get everybody back in school. It’s always the best way to learn is to be in-person. You just get a lot more out of it that way so we’re really happy to see it happen,” said Rick Jones, Assistant Superintendent at Ohio County Schools.

Remote learning will still be available for students who wish to remain at home during this time.

Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesdays, to give teachers time to prepare lessons for fully-remote students and those who have to quarantine.