OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – The calendar for the 2023-2024 school year at Ohio County Schools has been a lasting topic on the board of education agendas and tonight they hosted a public hearing presenting the findings of their research over the last year.

OHIO COUNTY BOE MEETING 3/13/23



I was here for the Public Hearing on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

The board is honoring the WV State Wrestling Title Holders as well as the WV Young Writers Contest county winners!

The committee got together to discuss the potential calendar for the next school year and surveyed the parents of all Ohio County Schools.

One of this year’s main proposals was a one-hour delay for students once a week to give students some extra sleep.

”We were trying to come up with a way that we could do that, and we came up with a suggestion of having a one-hour delay on Wednesdays, but overwhelmingly the parents did not want that for a variety of reasons. The main one being daycare issues for our elementary students, so we did a second survey this year in clarifying that data and they really overwhelmingly chose the calendar that we proposed tonight, which looks very similar to this year’s calendar.” Susan Nolte – Human Resources Director, Ohio County Schools

The board will make a final vote on next school year’s calendar on April 10th.