Ohio County Schools presents plan for $12.2 million in Federal relief funds

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools held a public hearing this evening to highlight their plan as to how the district will allocate $12.2 million dollars coming their way from the American Rescue Plan.



Officials tell us the money will address three key areas: learning loss, student safety and health, and infrastructure. Some of that money is going towards things like PPE or contact tracing, however if that proves to be unnecessary, that money can then be put into other areas.

Innovation Coordinator Jojo Shay tells 7NEWS the top priority for this money will be to tackle learning loss.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, and right now we’re taking a look at all the preliminary data from the state assessments, and the data that we generally collect with our students. And so we’re trying to see where the students struggled across this year so that we can provide support for our teachers. You’ll see that in some of what we’ve done in adding interventionists to be sure that we can take a look at those areas and make sure that we can provide everything that our students need.” Jojo Shay, Innovation Coordinator

The public comment period on the plan will begin tomorrow and last until July 13th. After that Ohio County Schools will take a look, revise if necessary, then submit their final plan to the state. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.