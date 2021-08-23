Ohio County Schools will recommend, but NOT mandate masks to start school year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This just in…

The Ohio County Schools Board of Education has just voted to recommend, but NOT mandate masks.

The vote was 4-1 in favor of recommending masks.

There was a packed house at Madison Elementary School on Wheeling Island tonight to hear the vote.

7NEWS reporters Steve Moore and Aliah Keller are at the meeting now and will bring you more details about this developing story. Also watch the 10 p.m. newscast on WTRF-TV for updates and check out WTRF.com and our Facebook page.