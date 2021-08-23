Ohio County Schools will recommend, but NOT mandate masks to start school year

https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This just in…

The Ohio County Schools Board of Education has just voted to recommend, but NOT mandate masks.

The vote was 4-1 in favor of recommending masks.

There was a packed house at Madison Elementary School on Wheeling Island tonight to hear the vote.

