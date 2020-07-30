Ohio County seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and testing

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Getting tested for COVID-19 is usually a quick process, and in Ohio County, you’ll get your test results back in a timely manner.

“On average it should take between two to three days for a regular PCR swab to come back as either positive or negative from a laboratory. However, with an increase in cases, the average time at the laboratory has been at an increase of ten days,” said Howard Gamble, the Ohio County Health Department Administrator.

Ohio County has seen a recent spike in positive cases.

“Right now we are sitting at 250 cumulative number of positives for the county. Active, there’s about fifty some, with four deaths. We had a new death reported this morning, it’s unfortunate but we do have four deaths in the county.”

“Many believe that because we are testing more than we ever have before, that the amount of cases that are positive don’t equivalate to an increase but Howard says this just isn’t true,” said Gamble.

“A good example of why that’s not true.. One, we’ve had a lot of testing for a long time, we’ve had a standup clinic at Wheeling Park that’s done by Wheeling Hospital, that’s been there since the beginning of the pandemic, we also have two med expresses testing, an urgent care, Reynolds Memorial, Weirton Medical Center. So just in our area we have an abundance of testing and have for a time. Therefore, we were doing a lot of testing, at one time we were the third largest testing county in the state and Wheeling Park site was the largest testing site in the state. So we were doing a lot of testing and seeing a lot of negatives, then we had people begin to get positive because of trips, events, family gatherings and then all of a sudden we have the same amount of testing going on, maybe a little bit more, but we have more positives,” said Gamble.