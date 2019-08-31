Ohio County Sheriff cracking down on school bus violations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Schools have been in session for 15 days, as of Friday, August 30.

However, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office have already issued 17 citations to drivers who passed a stopped school bus with their warning lights flashing.

Under West Virginia Code 7, passing a stopped school bus with their warning lights flashing in either direction is a misdemeanor.

The misdemeanor is associated with a minimum $500 fine and 60 day license suspension.

And repeated offenders will see fines double each offense, meaning a violator could face up to a $2,000 fine, year license suspension and up to six months in jail.

We have a no tolerance problem. We’re out there protecting the children. That’s what we’re out there to serve. Our deputies have no tolerance. So, if they catch you passing a school bus, you’re going to get a citation. Same thing as if the buses catch you, they call us, the PRO’s and the guy from our highway safety department goes out and obtains DVD’s, video images and we proceed from there.” Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff

Sheriff Howard urges motorists to pay attention to the road especially in school zones, and watch out for what he calls the “big yellow Twinkies on the road.”