OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Association is holding a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness now through September 15.

All proceeds for the Arrest Breast Cancer t-shirt sales benefit the Oncology Patient Assistance Fund at WVU Wheeling Hospital.

T-shirts can be purchased through Shirts N’ More.

Prices range from $15 for a t-shirt, $25 for a long-sleeved shirt, and $34 for a hoodie. Colors are available in black and gray.