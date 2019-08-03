Ohio County Sheriff’s Office receives statewide recognition in PRO Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — During the 2019 Prevention Resource Officer Program conference in Triadelphia, several Ohio County deputies were honored by their peers.

Sgt. Howard John Haglock III was honored as the Mountain State’s ‘PRO of the Year’ after going above and beyond in his line of work.

Haglock assisted in an investigation of a school custodian, which lead to his conviction of sexual abuse.

Haglock and his wife also took in three siblings who had been removed from their home and at risk of being moved across the state.

However, the awards didn’t stop there for PRO personnel in Ohio County.

Deputy David Drahos received ‘PRO Rookie of the Year’ during his first year at Warwood Elementary.

Drahos, along with Haglock, work alongside Sheriff Tom Howard at the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, who was also honored at the conference.

Sheriff Howard received the ‘Special Recognition Award’ for his years of dedication and service to the PRO Program and for his role in helping to plan and host this year’s PRO conference.

The Prevention Resource Officer Program are certified law enforcement officers who receive special training to serve in their local elementary, middle and high schools.