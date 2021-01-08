Ohio County teachers receive COVID-19 vaccines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A historic moment as Ohio County teachers receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Ohio County Schools staff member Jody Werner gets her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/7SFxZ5Dbpl — Steven Ruffing (@StevenWTRF) January 8, 2021

This is a huge step for the staff in order to make sure the return to in-person learning is as safe as possible.

Both public and private schools were a part of this push to keep the community and schools safe.

Today’s administration of the vaccine was for teachers 50 and older–Dr. Kim Miller says a plan will be in place when everyone is able to get it.

For now… it’s a closer step to the light at the end of the tunnel.

I think people are happy. I think it’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Like I said, other than the masks this is the only thing we can do and it is paramount to get our kids back in school. Dr. Kim Miller | Ohio County Schools Superintendent

I’m looking forward to having our kids back here so obviously I want to make sure I’m protected and they’re protected. Dr. Michael Romick | Teacher, Wheeling Park HS

Teachers who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine today will receive the second dose in 28 days.

Until then, Ohio County schools is working on getting as many teachers vaccinated as possible.