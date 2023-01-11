OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the new legislative session begins, PEIA funding has moved to the forefront of the agenda.

WVU Medicine’s decision to drop PEIA patients on July 1st has many Ohio Valley residents scrambling. The hospital blames the decision on low payouts from PEIA.

We spoke with Jenny Craig, the President of the Ohio County Education Association, who tells us that the teachers and public employees she’s spoke with are worried about the impending coverage drop.

She’s calling on the legislature to ensure long-term funding for PEIA. She also says the PEIA Task Force has not met in two years, and it’s time for that to change.

“We’re calling on the PEIA Taskforce to again meet, and to sit down with legislators and to hold the roundtable discussions that they held after the 2018 teachers strike to make good on their promise that they made in 2018 that they will in fact find long-term funding solutions so that PEIA will remain solvent in fiscal years 25 and beyond.” JENNY CRAIG, President, Ohio County Education Association

We’re going to continue to track what the West Virginia Legislature is doing to address these concerns as we move closer to the July 1st deadline, so stay with 7NEWS for updates.