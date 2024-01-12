WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — After 30 years of being played at Wheeling Island Stadium the WVSSAC State Football Championships could be moving to a different city.

Wheeling Island Stadium has been the home of what is well-known as the Super Six for decades and now it is time for them to rebid themselves to be the host but this year, they have some competition.

The Monongalia County Commission recently wrote a letter supporting a bid to host the Super Six football championship games at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown from 2024 to 2026.

Committees in Huntington and Bluefield are expected to enter their names into the bids to become host.

Assistant Superintendent of Ohio County Schools, Rick Jones, and Wheeling Park Athletic Director, Chris Daugherty will be presenting their bid to keep the games here in Wheeling next Wednesday at 6:30pm in Parkersburg.

”It’s a little concerning. It’s just a matter of what kind of atmosphere do you want? You know, it’s awesome, Mountaineer Field, if we just talk about them, that’s great, but it’ll be empty. So do you want to play in an empty Mountaineer stadium, or do you want to play with what we’re looking at right behind you with a super crowded wheeling Island stadium for that experience?” Rick Jones – Assistant Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

Jones says keeping the games here in Wheeling would be another way to honor and thank the various people and donors who have made the Super Six possible for the last 30 years.

The ultimate decision on where the games will be played will be up to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.